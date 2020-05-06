Rubber Board opens call centre to help growers

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about rain-guarding and the precautions to be taken during the harvest in rainy season. KR Sivamoni, Development Officer, Rubber Board, will answer the questions on the subject on Friday (May 8) from 10 am to 1 pm. The call centre number is 0481-2576622.

In order to get a sustained income from rubber plantations, trees need to be tapped without interruption during rainy season and for that purpose, trees should be rain-guarded before the onset of monsoon. Yield loss will be high in holdings where low frequency tapping is practised, if rain-guarding is not done.

Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, etc can be regularly sought from the call centre.