Rubber Board sees molecular biology and products development as areas for growth

Molecular Biology and rubber product manufactures are the thrust areas where focus should be given for development of the sector, said K. N. Raghavan, Chairman & Executive Director, Rubber Board.

He inaugurated the certificate courses offered by the Rubber Board in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Techniques, and Rubber Products Manufacture, at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam.

As we keep on improving, new challenges will come out. For better rubber clones, better yield, and disease resistance, applied research in molecular field is essential, Chairman said.

The Rubber Research institute of India developed GM clones, which are ready for field trials. Focus on rubber product development is also very important as there are many areas where natural rubber can come as a substitute for products that are harmful to nature, Chairman added.

The course in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Techniques is designed for fresh graduates, postgraduates and research scholars in any branch of biological science and also for practitioners interested in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology-based academic and industrial careers.

Besides knowledge updation, the course focuses on building hands-on experience in some of the essential molecular techniques right from the extraction of nucleic acids (DNA, RNA) to gene cloning, sequencing, gene expression, and development of transgenic.

Certificate Course in Rubber Products Manufacture is designed for graduates, diploma holders, engineers, research scholars, students and technical personnel from the rubber industry. This course will help them to refresh/update the theoretical and practical knowledge in rubber technology.

The focus of the course is to build hands-on expertise in rubber compounding, product manufacturing, testing of raw materials/ compounds/ products and exposure to latex technology. The Course will equip the participants for advancing in their academic/industrial carriers and also for entrepreneurship.