The Rubber Board has empanelled an agency to facilitate the issuance of due diligence certificates for natural rubber and its products exported to the European Union. This move aligns with the implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Rubber Board and the Hyderabad based TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Private Limited (TRST01), the selected technology partner.

M Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board signed the MoU with Prabir Misra, CEO,TRST01.

The regulation will come into effect on January 1, 2025, and applies to companies placing relevant commodities or products on the EU market or exporting them from it. Exporters and traders must prove that their products did not originate from deforested land after December 31, 2020, and comply with laws in the country of production.

The EUDR targets seven vital commodities, including natural rubber, and companies must demonstrate that their products are deforestation-free and not linked to forest degradation or illegal activities. The Board has taken proactive measures by engaging TRST01 for mapping rubber areas in India and developing a traceability system for NR product export from India.

As natural rubber is a listed item in EUDR and EU being a major market for Indian rubber products, utmost importance is given in implementing EUDR compliance in India. The Commerce Department has engaged the Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bangalore, to study the scope of implementing EUDR for rubber and coffee.

The MoU’s objectives include compliance with due diligence requirements, and the development and implementation of web/mobile applications/block-chain technologies.

No expenses will be incurred by growers due to EUDR implementation, whereas EUDR will add value and will provide opportunity to negotiate for better prices than normal market prices. By obtaining certifications that address deforestation and environmental sustainability, companies can demonstrate their commitment to responsible sourcing and production practices.