The Rubber Board has signed MoU with the Central Institute of Petro Chemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to conduct long-term and short-term courses in polymer technology, including skill development programmes through National Institute for Rubber Training.

Both organisations can utilise the expertise and infrastructure to advance in plastic and rubber technologies to benefit the students and the respective sectors. In the case of the rubber sector, it is expected that the reach out to the industry can be enhanced by utilising the 46 established centres of CIPET throughout the country through collaborative programmes.

The MoU was signed by M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board and Shishir Sinha (Director General, CIPET).

CIPET comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers and operates from 46 locations in the country. It offers various long-duration programmes like B.Tech, M.Tech, M.Sc, Post Graduate Diploma programs etc., in Polymer Technology and Biopolymer Technology and Diploma programs in Plastic Technology. It also conducts skill development programs like short-term courses in Design, Tooling, Product Development, Maintenance and Testing for Quality Control etc., in association with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The association will facilitate the utilisation of the intellectual capabilities of both parties to provide inputs in designing curriculum, content development, methodology etc., to develop teaching/training systems for the industry.

