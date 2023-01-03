mRube , the electronic market promoted by Rubber Board, has started gaining acceptance among stakeholders as is evident from the trade volumes in 100 days.

According to Binoi Kurian, Deputy Director (Marketing) Rubber Board, mRube had traded 4,000 tonnes of natural rubber worth ₹50 crore in the first 100 trading days since inception. The impressive trade volume in a short stint of 100 days justifies the efforts put in by the Board in propagating mRube among its stakeholders.

Awards

The Board has now proposed to announce mRube Accolades 2023, best performer awards, to mRube members in March. A total of seven categories of mRube members will be considered for awards. Best performers from the tyre sector, non-tyre sector, manufacturers in the small-scale sector, rubber dealers, rubber processors, Rubber Producer Societies from north-eastern region and Rubber Producer Societies in other than NE Region will be considered.

A cash prize of ₹one lakh and citation will be awarded to the best performer from each category. Detailed notification can be viewed in mRube portal www.mrube.org.in.

The Board, he said, has been conventionally focusing on improving the productivity of natural rubber. The schemes and programmes implemented were predominantly focused on improving the supply.

mRube, the electronic market has opened new vistas in commodity trade. The creation of a robust electronic market could bring better price discovery and convergence with the spot market. Dealers in the traditional belt also find mRube as a cost effective strategy to connect with suppliers in far-off places rather than setting up own collection centres in such areas, he said.

Simple and user-friendly web solution and mobile application for mRube is perfect matching with the needs of the market participants. Market participants are sensitized in using mRube portal in online and offline mode by the mRube team.