Rubber Board to collaborate with Michelin arm on research matters

Rubber Board has signed a MoU with SMPT (Societe des Matieres Premieres Tropicales Pte Ltd), Singapore, a 100% owned subsidiary of the multinational tyre company Michelin on research matters.

K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board signed MoU on behalf of Rubber Board at Kottayam and Trai-Ukos Segsarn, Managing Director, SMPT on behalf of Michelin Group in Singapore, through virtual mode.

According to Raghavan, the Board has made remarkable achievements in the fields of genetic improvement of Hevea clones, disease and pest management, latex harvest technology, processing, product development, and sharing of knowledge with leading research firms like SMPT will surely contribute towards improving sustainability as well as development of entire rubber value chain, benefiting the growers in particular.

Segsarn pointed out that a partnership with Indian Rubber Board in research field is highly appreciated and a lot of knowledge can be shared, benefiting the natural rubber industry.

SMPT had expressed its interest to collaborate with Rubber Board in various areas of research such as clone development, disease management, rubber-based agro-forestry systems, online fertilizer recommendation, low frequency tapping, processing and product development.

Entering into an MoU with a highly reputed global company like the Machelin can benefit Rubber Board by way of possible revenue, more international visibility for its capabilities/achievements and for expanding its activities.