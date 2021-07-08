Rubber Board to flag off train with planting materials from Thiruvalla to Guwahati on July 10

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The Rubber Board is all set to move planting materials for distribution in the North-Eastern States under the Credit Linked Rubber Plantation Development Plan (CLRPDP) by rail from Kerala to Guwahati,
The first consignment of 1.50 lakh root trainer plants packed in specially designed carton boxes will be flagged off from Thiruvalla Railway station to Azara in Guwahati on Saturday (July 10).
CLRPDP supported by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association and NABARD is intended to increase production of natural rubber in India by accelerating new planting and replanting of rubber in the North East region. The scheme is proposed to be implemented within five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.
To meet the growing demand for rubber,, the officials said that the Board has been focussing on the North East to make the region the next rubber-producing hub.
Five lakh root trainer plants procured from private sources as well as Rubber Board nurseries are ready for transportation in three consignments by parcel Specials arranged by Southern Railways.
The planting material requirement for 10,000 hectares is estimated to be 50 lakh and the procurement processof planting materials of various types is going on. The available planting materials in the N-E region will not be sufficient for achieving the planting target and efforts are continuing for pooling them. .
Last month, a pilot consignment of 11,000 root trainer plants from Rubber Board Central Nursery was transported to Guwahati by rail from Thiruvanathapuram and distributed among the beneficiaries.
Of late, the gap between production and consumption of natural rubber has been widening in the country. Obviously, the gap in the domestic demand and supply is met through imports. NR consumption in 2030 is projected at around 2 million tonnes.
According to officials, the National Rubber Policy envisages self-reliance in rubber production through area expansion and replanting of uneconomic plantations. Suitable lands for expansion in the traditional areas have been almost exhausted. The N-E region is identified as an agro-climatically suitable area due to which accelerated rubber cultivation has been taken up both by public and private participation.
