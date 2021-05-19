Agri Business

Rubber Board to hold 1-day online training programme on May 25

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on May 19, 2021

Kerala permits rubber trading permitted only twice a week to curb Covid-19 cases

The Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in entrepreneurship development on May 25. The one-day training will be from 10 am to 1 pm. Fee for the training is ₹119 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration and ₹118 for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration. The trainees can pay the fee directly to Account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code-CBIN 0284150 in favour of Director, Training, Rubber Board, Kottayam.

The training will be focussed on investment scope in sheet processing and rubber product manufacturing. For further details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 04812353201. E-mail: training@rubberboard.org.in

Spot rubber prices were not available on Wednesday. Rubber trading is permitted only twice a week on Monday and Friday as Kerala is under a total lockdown to prevent the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.

