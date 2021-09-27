Rubber Board to launch virtual trade fair on Sept 30

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Rubber Board will be hosting a virtual trade fair on September 30 aimed at showcasing Indian rubber products especially from the MSME sector in overseas markets.
The trade fair assumes greater significance at a time when all sectors are working hard to achieve the export target of $400 billion in the current fiscal.
According to officials, the rubber industry possess inherent capacity for further growth when the rubber product exports has witnessed a four per cent annual rate of growth. The non-tyre sector, where industries falling under the category of MSME sector could benefit from the trade fair by getting greater exposure to international market.
The Executive Director of the Rubber Board will be unveiling the trade fair in the presence of Joint Secretary Plantations and representatives from Industry Associations such as Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association, All India Rubber Industries Association, United Planters’ Association of South India, Indian Block Rubber Manufacturers Association, Association of Latex Producers of India, Indian Rubber Dealer Federation, etc .
The virtual fair will be placed in the Rubber Board website and exporters of rubber and rubber products will be given an opportunity to showcase their products, company profile, product videos, display posters, contact details etc.
Besides exhibition, the fair offers virtual conference facilities, online meetings with international buyers and live streaming of events. Real time chat facility to speak directly to the seller is also built in to the trade fair. Indian rubber and rubber product exporters can make use of this opportunity for improving their market visibility, a press release said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...