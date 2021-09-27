Rubber Board to launch virtual trade fair on Sept 30

Rubber Board will be hosting a virtual trade fair on September 30 aimed at showcasing Indian rubber products especially from the MSME sector in overseas markets.

The trade fair assumes greater significance at a time when all sectors are working hard to achieve the export target of $400 billion in the current fiscal.

According to officials, the rubber industry possess inherent capacity for further growth when the rubber product exports has witnessed a four per cent annual rate of growth. The non-tyre sector, where industries falling under the category of MSME sector could benefit from the trade fair by getting greater exposure to international market.

The Executive Director of the Rubber Board will be unveiling the trade fair in the presence of Joint Secretary Plantations and representatives from Industry Associations such as Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association, All India Rubber Industries Association, United Planters’ Association of South India, Indian Block Rubber Manufacturers Association, Association of Latex Producers of India, Indian Rubber Dealer Federation, etc .

The virtual fair will be placed in the Rubber Board website and exporters of rubber and rubber products will be given an opportunity to showcase their products, company profile, product videos, display posters, contact details etc.

Besides exhibition, the fair offers virtual conference facilities, online meetings with international buyers and live streaming of events. Real time chat facility to speak directly to the seller is also built in to the trade fair. Indian rubber and rubber product exporters can make use of this opportunity for improving their market visibility, a press release said.