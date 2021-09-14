Rubber Board to organise Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organised to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, Rubber Board is organising Jan-Utsav throughout the rubber belts in India.
The Board will mobilise 7.5 lakh rubber farmers of growing regions across the country for tapping tree at a given time during the week of celebration by the Commerce Ministry during September 20-26.
The programme is intended to create awareness among rubber growers and labourers about the spirit of unity, pledge to create a self-reliant India and also to reflect their commitment to the nation, a press release issued by the Board said.
The programme will be executed with the support of growers, Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPSs) and other stakeholders. The Board will make arrangements to convey the message regarding the importance of the occasion to the participants.
It was also proposed to plant 750 ha in North Eastern States with rubber, as part of the CLRDP project being operated with the support of Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and NABARD. These plantations will be acclaimed as planting done to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence and will stand as testimony until the celebration of 100 years of India’s independence, as the rubber tree has an economic life of 30-35 years.
The Rubber Board will also coordinate the two day ‘Vanijya Utsav’ in Tripura, proposed to be conducted on September 21 and 22, showcasing India as a rising economic force.
The Board will also participate in 'Fit India R-2.0' organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration. Arrangements have been made for ‘freedom run’ with participation of staff and family members at the Board's head office in Kottayam, zonal offices in Guwahati and Agartala.
