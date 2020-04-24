Rubber Board to start procurement from today

To mitigate the distress situation being faced by small growers, the Rubber Board has decided to enter the market for procurement.

It has formulated an action plan to procure the commodity through Rubber Board-promoted companies. The procurement will commence from Saturday (April 25). The plan envisages advancing a specific amount to growers based on the grade and the balance would be paid once the market stabilises. The Board will procure up to 100 kg from a small grower, said a press release.

Dismissing rumours in the social media on the possibility of a price drop, the Board said that the rubber market will be active once the curbs introduced as part of the lockdown ease. The details of the scheme can be obtained from the Rubber Board call centre no 04812576622.