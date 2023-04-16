The Rubber Board is organizing a three-day exhibition from April 17 to 19 on the history of rubber and the achievements of the Rubber Board at Kottayam in connection with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rubber Act 1947.

M. Vasanthageshan, Executive Director of the Board, will inaugurate the exhibition. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board will release the Malayalam book on ‘Rubber History’ written by Vinoth Thomas, Scientist, Rubber Board.

The history of rubber, the rubber sector’s developments and the rubber board’s achievements will be the main attraction of the exhibition, arranged in more than 40 stalls. Various types of rubber products and their manufacturing methods are arranged in the stalls.

Endless possibilities

The objective of the exhibition is to reveal the areas in which natural rubber can be used and how endless possibilities it has. A full-body statue of an elephant made entirely of natural rubber has also been set up at the exhibition centre. There will be an exhibition and marketing of rubber products such as exercise bands with high export potential, foams made of natural rubber, medical gloves and household gloves etc.

The Rubber Board came into force by the enactment of the Rubber Act on April 18, 1947 and now celebrating its 75th year of establishment for the development of rubber plantations and product manufacturing in the country with various activities.