Rubber Board’s electronic trading platform ‘mRube’ has recorded a turnover of ₹148 crore through trading of 11,23,750 kg of natural rubber under 781 contracts.

Since its launch a year ago, mRube has been complementing the traditional trade system by improving market visibility and transparency for buyers and sellers of natural rubber.

Besides trading, the e-market offers value-added services such as quality assaying, legalised trade contracts, payment gateway, interest-free advance facility to sellers and customer ratings.

mRube utilises ICT tools, web applications, Cloud hosting, Cloud databases, web services, mobile apps and wireless technologies to provide a common solution to market all forms of natural rubber.

The minimum trade quantity allowed on mRube is one tonne. Buyers and sellers can upload their offers, and there are provisions for bargaining by uploading the counter offers on quantity, price, delivery conditions, payment terms, etc.