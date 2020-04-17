Rubber future recovers marginally

The domestic rubber futures recovered marginally on Friday. According to observers, the market regained strength on covering purchases at lower levels expecting a short term recovery in prices during the week ahead.

RSS 4 improved at its May contracts to ₹109.87 (108.73) and June to ₹110.36 (108.52) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month May contracts were up by 1.05 per cent with a volume of 293 lots and total trade value of 322.03 lakhs.

The April futures for RSS 3 concluded at ₹101.65 (100.55), May at ₹101.23 (101.69) and June at ₹103.06 (103.04) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹104.46 (104.32) per kg at Bangkok.

The spot rubber prices were not available from 24 March following the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.