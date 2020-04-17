Agri Business

Rubber future recovers marginally

Our Bureau | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

The domestic rubber futures recovered marginally on Friday. According to observers, the market regained strength on covering purchases at lower levels expecting a short term recovery in prices during the week ahead.

RSS 4 improved at its May contracts to ₹109.87 (108.73) and June to ₹110.36 (108.52) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month May contracts were up by 1.05 per cent with a volume of 293 lots and total trade value of 322.03 lakhs.

The April futures for RSS 3 concluded at ₹101.65 (100.55), May at ₹101.23 (101.69) and June at ₹103.06 (103.04) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹104.46 (104.32) per kg at Bangkok.

The spot rubber prices were not available from 24 March following the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Published on April 17, 2020
rubber industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mustard oil processing to take 3-4 weeks to normalise