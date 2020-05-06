Rubber futures recovers marginally

The domestic rubber futures recovered marginally on Wednesday. RSS 4 improved at its May futures to ₹110.10 (109.83) and June to ₹110.60 (108.36) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The May contracts were up by 0.25 per cent with a volume of 90 lots and total trade value of ₹98.50 lakh.The Open interest in May was down by nearly 30 lots.

On the international front, SMR20 improved to ₹82.12 (81.46) and Latex 60% to ₹75.15 (73.58) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.