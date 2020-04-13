Rubber market ends on weak note

The domestic rubber futures finished weak on Monday. RSS 4 declined at its April contracts to ₹117.00 (117.20), May to ₹112.91 (114.53) and June to ₹113.61 (115.38) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month April was down by 0.17 per cent with a volume of one lot and total trade value of 1.17 lakhs.

"The extension of the lockdown in many states is expected to negatively impact natural rubber market which has already been hit by the recession in auto sector. We expect natural rubber prices in the physical market to remain bearish in the range of 102-110 rupees a kg in the short term", said Mr. Akshay Agarwal, MD, Acumen Capital.

RSS 3 improved at its April futures to ₹100.33 (99.86), May to ₹100.69 (99.93) and June to ₹102.38 (101.48) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

The physical rubber prices were not available from March 24 following the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.