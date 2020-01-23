Rubber Meet on Feb 28, 29

GM wraps up India exit as another Chinese brand plays saviour
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
Delegate registration for India Rubber Meet 2020 (IRM 2020) has begun. The meet will be held at Radisson Blu Temple Bay at Mamallapuram near Chennai February 28 and 29.
IRM 2020, the fifth in the series, is organised by India Rubber Meet Forum, a society formed by the Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors. Registration is online through http://indiarubbermeet.in/online-registration.
The theme of IRM 2020 is ‘Rubber Resurgence Through Innovation’. The meet will focus on topics related to the future of global and Indian rubber industry, global/Indian economy and commodity prices, the future of auto tyre, non-tyre and synthetic rubber industry.
There will be a special session on sharing of success stories where the innovation experiences of growers, processors, companies promoted by the Rubber Board and rubber producers’ societies will be shared. There will also be panel discussions involving experts and key stakeholders from the industry.
