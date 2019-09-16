Rubber Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:55:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kulasekaram(TN)2000.001999004037.001200012500-
Udaipura(Raj)248.00244.441280.0036003600NC
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)190.00-21.947032.603650360021.67
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)10.752.38322.0036503600-
Pampady(Ker)5.00NC1508.0013100134005.65
Dadri(UP)5.00NC306.0035503500-
Paliakala(UP)1.1022.2290.6034803500-1.14
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC40.0011400116008.57
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC43.201230012300-3.91
Published on September 16, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)