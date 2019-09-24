Rubber Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:13:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC210.00145001550013.28
Kulasekaram(TN)2.00-99.9310041.00114007500-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC42.001030011400-1.90
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC46.801200012800-6.25
Published on September 24, 2019
rubber (commodity)