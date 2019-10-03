Rubber Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:16:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0016.67873.40344034500.88
Dadri(UP)6.0020340.0035503550-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)4.50-58.14331.0036003650-
Ezhamkulam(Ker)3.007.1440.001170013600-4.10
Pulpally(Ker)3.00NC222.00155001550021.09
Parakkodu(Ker)2.50-16.6755.00260002300013.04
Kapasan(Raj)2.20266.679.4032653300-8.03
Kulasekaram(TN)2.00-66.6710057.001110011400-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC44.001020010300-2.86
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC52.201175012130-8.20
Published on October 03, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)