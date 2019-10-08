Rubber Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:50:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00NC901.40344034400.88
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33226.00155001550021.09
Paliakala(UP)1.8063.6494.20357534801.56
Published on October 08, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)