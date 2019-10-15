Rubber Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:53:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kulasekaram(TN)4.0030010071.001110011100-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC55.801140011400-7.32
Published on October 15, 2019
