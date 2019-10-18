Rubber Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:19:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)5.00-501568.001150011250-5.74
Kulasekaram(TN)4.00NC10079.001110011100-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC242.00155001550021.09
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC48.0098009700-7.55
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC59.401140011400-7.32
Published on October 18, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)