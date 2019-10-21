Rubber Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 01:01:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67374.0035003500-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC246.00155001550021.09
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC61.201140011400-7.32
Published on October 21, 2019
