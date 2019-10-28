Rubber Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:39:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)10.001001588.001140011500-5.00
Parakkodu(Ker)2.50-16.6766.002150025800-6.52
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC254.00155001550021.09
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.00-28.5712.601150014400-2.54
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC82.801180011650-4.07
Published on October 28, 2019
