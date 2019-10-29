Rubber Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:22:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC1608.001150011400-4.17
Kulasekaram(TN)4.00-33.3310099.001110011400-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC258.00155001550021.09
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC84.601180011800-4.07
Published on October 29, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)