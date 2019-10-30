Rubber Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:39:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)524.00261.389291.603650360021.67
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC1628.001140011500-5.00
Birbhum(WB)7.00-51.7243.00380035802.70
Kulasekaram(TN)5.002510109.001180011100-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)3.50-70.71373.4036503600-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC262.00155001550021.09
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC54.00101009900-3.81
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC86.401180011800-4.07
Published on October 30, 2019
