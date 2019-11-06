Rubber Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:02:37 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)13.008.331029.40345034601.47
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.808016.2011900115000.85
Published on November 06, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)