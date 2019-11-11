Rubber Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:53:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)451.30-13.8710194.203725365024.17
Mumbai(Mah)86.00-73.379308.00332233623.42
Dadri(UP)6.00-91.43526.0035507050-
Kulasekaram(TN)5.00NC10129.001190011100-
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.60-11.1119.401180011900NC
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC93.601140011900-3.39
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.75-78.57374.9037253650-
Published on November 11, 2019
