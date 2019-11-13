Rubber Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:08:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)228.00165.129764.00334233224.05
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0015.381085.40343034400.88
Gangoh(UP)1.10104.2030853115-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC58.0010700105001.90
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-66.67274.00155001350025.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC95.4012150114002.97
Published on November 13, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)