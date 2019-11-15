Rubber Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 03:03:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kulasekaram(TN)10.0010010159.001210012000-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100278.001150015500-7.26
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC97.2012300121504.24
Published on November 15, 2019
