Rubber Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:45:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)130.00-42.9810024.00331233423.11
Sainthia(WB)12.65-15.6785.50373037600.81
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC1648.0012500114005.04
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67540.0035503550-
Kulasekaram(TN)5.00-5010169.001210012100-
Parakkodu(Ker)3.504073.002200021500-4.35
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC282.0012500115000.81
Gangoh(UP)1.5036.367.2030803085-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC60.0010700107001.90
Paliakala(UP)1.00-9.0998.4034503600-1.99
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC99.0012300123004.24
Published on November 18, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)