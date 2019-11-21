Rubber Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:43:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)369.50-18.1310933.203700372523.33
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC1115.40341034300.29
Vishalpur(UP)10.90-21.803440--
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)10.501300395.9037003725-
Dadri(UP)5.00-28.57550.0035503550-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC286.001150012500-8.00
Kulasekaram(TN)2.00-6010173.001170012100-
Gangoh(UP)1.606.6710.4031403080-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC100.8012350123004.66
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60NC3.6012700117502.42
Published on November 21, 2019
