Rubber Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:27:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050292.001150011500-8.00
Kulasekaram(TN)2.00NC10177.001140011700-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC102.6012400123505.08
Published on November 25, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)