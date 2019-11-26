Rubber Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:11:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC1668.00124001250010.71
Kulasekaram(TN)3.005010183.001150011400-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-66.67294.001150011500-8.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC104.4012400124005.08
Published on November 26, 2019
rubber (commodity)