Rubber Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:30:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)176.0035.3810376.00333033123.67
Udaipura(Raj)158.0041.072380.0036003600NC
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.8012.523.0012400118002.48
Gangoh(UP)1.40-12.513.2031203140-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC62.00109001070012.37
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC106.2012450124005.51
Published on November 27, 2019
