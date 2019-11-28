Rubber Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:48:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)235.0033.5210846.00330233302.80
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)147.00-60.2211227.203700370023.33
Udaipura(Raj)109.00-31.012598.0036003600NC
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC1145.40343034100.59
Kulasekaram(TN)6.0010010195.001150011500-
Dadri(UP)6.0020562.0036003550-
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-14.2979.002150022000-2.27
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC64.00109001090012.37
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC296.001150011500-8.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC108.00124501245011.16
Published on November 28, 2019
