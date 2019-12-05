Rubber Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:16:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)250.00495.2412044.203675370022.50
Udaipura(Raj)123.50-20.323155.0036003600NC
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0015.381225.40343034400.29
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5592.0036003600-
Mawana(UP)5.00233.3313.0035003540-
Paliakala(UP)1.20-7.69103.4034903430-0.85
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC68.00109001090013.54
Kulasekaram(TN)1.00-8010211.001140011400-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC115.20124501245011.16
Published on December 05, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)