Rubber Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:34:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)540.0011613124.203600367520.00
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC1688.00124001240011.71
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29604.0036003600-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100308.0012800135003.23
Kulasekaram(TN)2.0010010215.001140011400-
Gangoh(UP)1.507.1416.2029853120-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC117.00126001245011.50
Vadakkenchery(Ker)0.6514.0413.66122001210039.43
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)