Rubber Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)290.00-46.313704.203600360020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC1255.4034203430-0.29
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67618.0036003600-
Kulasekaram(TN)4.0010010223.001140011400-
Gangoh(UP)1.40-6.6719.0029852985-
Monday Market(TN)1.00-506.0090009000-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC118.80126501260011.95
Published on December 17, 2019
