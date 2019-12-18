Rubber Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:15:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC1708.0012100124009.01
Kulasekaram(TN)6.005010235.001140011400-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC70.00111001090014.43
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC120.60126501265011.95
Published on December 18, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)