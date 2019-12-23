Rubber Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:07:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Vishalpur(UP)30.00341.1895.4034403450-
Dadri(UP)7.00NC632.0036003600-
Kulasekaram(TN)6.0010010253.001110011200-
Gangoh(UP)4.30207.1427.6029852985-
Ezhamkulam(Ker)3.007.1451.6012700125004.10
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.80NC26.6012500124008.70
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC124.20126001265011.50
Published on December 23, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)