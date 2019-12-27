Rubber Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:10:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.671313.40343034200.88
Pampady(Ker)12.00201776.0012100122005.22
Dadri(UP)8.0014.29648.0036003600-
Gangoh(UP)4.202.4444.2030252985-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100314.001180012600-5.60
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC74.00109001110012.37
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)