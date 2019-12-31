Rubber Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:10:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)12.00NC1800.0012200121006.09
Mawana(UP)1.00-8015.0035003500-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC127.80125001255010.62
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)