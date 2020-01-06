Rubber Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:30:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Parakkodu(Ker)4.50-9.0023500--
Taliparamba(Ker)1.30-2.6012700--
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90-1.8012500-10.62
Published on January 06, 2020
