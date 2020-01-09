Rubber Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:12:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)10.00-20.0012200-6.09
Kulasekaram(TN)3.00NC12.001080010800-
Parakkodu(Ker)2.50-44.4414.00260002350014.04
Taliparamba(Ker)1.30-7.148.001270012500-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC4.0010900109007.92
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC5.40125001250010.62
Published on January 09, 2020
