Rubber Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:14:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Kulasekaram(TN)3.00-57.1432.001080010800-
Pulpally(Ker)2.001006.0012800126003.23
Taliparamba(Ker)1.30-13.3313.601250012500-
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC9.0012900126509.32
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)