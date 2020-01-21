Rubber Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:11:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-6.2562.00342034105.23
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC84.0012200125007.02
Gangoh(UP)4.30-8.603025--
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC10.80132001290012.82
