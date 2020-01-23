Rubber Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:51:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Mumbai(Mah)218.00-36.441122.00340233808.86
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)145.00-45.28820.0036003650NC
Vishalpur(UP)28.0069.789.0034503340-
Lakhimpur(UP)17.0013.3396.00340034204.29
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC104.0012200122007.02
Dadri(UP)8.00-11.1134.0036003600-
Mawana(UP)7.007522.0036303660-
Gangoh(UP)3.70-13.9516.0030253025-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC10.0012600128001.61
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20NC18.401340011300-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC8.00115001100011.65
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC12.60133301320013.93
Published on January 23, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)