Rubber Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:55:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC124.0012300122008.85
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC14.0013000126004.84
Kulasekaram(TN)2.00-6046.001120011200-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.10-15.3823.201360013400-
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC12.00116001150012.62
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC16.20130001333013.04
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)